InvITs, REITs get much-needed liquidity

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Debt financing of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will help boost much needed liquidity, said industry experts. The proposal to make dividend payments to REIT and InvITs exempt from TDS shall also encourage retail individual investors to explore investment opportunities in REITs.
Nitish Poddar, Partner and National Leader - Private Equity, KPMG in India, said: “Foreign capital is a vital factor in the overall development of the Indian economy. Private equity with huge dry powder is one of the biggest contributors of foreign capital to India. The policy announcement of permitting offshore debt borrowings for InvITs and REITs and no tax withholding on dividend payments will provide access to foreign debt raising and boost investment in REIT and InvITs.”
Experts at real estate consultancy firm JLL said the leveraging window will increase further and provide an opportunity for REITs/InVITs to acquire more assets in their portfolio. This will lead to the listing of more REITs/InVITs in 2021.
The unlocking of value of real estate assets, especially in the office segment, will provide growth capital for the sector, they said. Investments in infrastructure projects will have access to low cost offshore funds. InvITs and REITs are gaining currency in India, following the footsteps of the developed world, they added.
A recent Crisil Ratings analysis shows these instruments can potentially raise up to ₹8-lakh crore for India’s infrastructure buildout over the next five fiscals. A deeper debt market where investors can discern risks and returns across infrastructure asset classes, and stable regulations will be critical to achieving this goal. “A government task force has estimated that ₹111- lakh crore of investments are required in infrastructure through fiscal 2025 — or twice what was spent in the past five fiscals.
“That’s a humongous investment need, and cannot be met by the government and traditional infrastructure-financing channels alone. Thus, alternative channels need to be pressed into service,” said the report
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...