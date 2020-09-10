ITI bags ₹7,796-cr optical fibre cable project for the Army

ITI Limited has bagged the Defence Ministry’s Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase-4 project order worth ₹7,796 crore.

ASCON is an Indian Army communications project, which seeks to develop and enhance the army’s communication network across India. The company was selected as the lowest bidder (L-1) by the MoD for ASCON Phase IV project.

The company in a regulatory filing to exchanges said, “ASCON working group, integrated HQ of MoD (Army) has communicated to the company on September 10 that the necessary approval for the project has been obtained and the contract is expected to be signed very shortly.”

ITI was in negotiations for ASCON phase-4, which is a project of the Defence Ministry that entails the establishment of an optical fibre network for the Indian army, including the supply, installation, and maintenance of the optical fibre network and telecom equipment, mobile terminals, microwave towers, power supply equipment, test instruments and infrastructure.

The project is to be executed over a period of three years from the date of contract signing followed by two years of warranty support and eight years of AMC support.

The company had designed, manufactured, installed and maintained all three phases of ASCON for the Indian Army.