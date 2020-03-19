It’s rush hour for BS-IV vehicle registration: Transport offices see over 100% spurt in registrations per day

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
If you have a new BS-IV emission vehicle which is yet to be registered, it’s time to rush.
Across the country, registration of BS-IV vehicles will stop after March 31, 2020. Following a Supreme Court direction, many states have already issued orders prohibiting registration of BS-IV category vehicles after March 31. BS-VI vehicle compliance is mandated from April 1, 2020.
The regional transport offices are now seeing a significant increase in the number of new vehicle registrations per day, according to officials.
“Generally, in regional transport offices of different zones here about 100 vehicle registrations are done on a day. The number now has gone up to over 200,” P Ramakrishna, Superintendent, Department of Transport, Telangana, told BusinessLine here on Thursday.
To handle the rush, the transport department has also temporarily suspended allotment of slots for other purposes such as issue of licences and has directed all transport offices to step up registration of new vehicles.
“I have been trying for the last three days to register my new BS-IV two-wheeler but could complete it only today due to rush,” B Ramesh, a teacher by profession, said after completing the formalities at a transport department office at Nagole here.
Those who are buying a vehicle now are facing trouble in manifold ways. “I bought a new Royal Enfield motorcycle from a local dealer a couple of days ago. While a 30-day window is allowed to complete the registration, I will have to do it in less than 10 days now,” aid M Ramesh, a software professional.
A visit by this writer to a few automobile dealers revealed that customers, largely unaware of this development, are not told about the BS-IV deadline and are simply being delivered BS-IV vehicles.
Automobile manufacturers too, are a worried lot. Even though the deadline is March 31, some states are insisting that March 25 will be the cut-off date. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court protesting the early deadline.
