Karnataka Industries Minister M. B. Patil discussed investment opportunities with the Consul General in Houston, Texas, during a meeting held in Houston on Sunday.

During the meeting with the Consul General of India, Patil conveyed the state’s keen interest in nurturing global partnerships and exploring potential collaborations between the United States of America and Karnataka. They also explored avenues to enhance economic and business relations.

Further, the minister also highlighted to focus on sectors for investment in which Karnataka has a competitive advantage. The delegation ensured ease of doing business and a favourable regulatory environment in Karnataka to safeguard investors’ interests.

As part of his 12-day tour, Minister M. B. Patil participated in a luncheon meeting with the respected Consul General of India, D.C. Manjunath, in Houston, Texas, USA. This tour included senior officials such as Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries; Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka; and Smt. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka.