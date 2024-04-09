Arun Firodia, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, has significantly influenced India’s engineering and automotive landscape, epitomising innovation, entrepreneurship and a steadfast commitment to advancing engineering education.

Speaking about the occasion, Arun Firodia said, “My education at IIT instilled in me a belief in innovation and the ‘Make in India’ ethos, which has been fundamental to my journey and that of the Kinetic Group. I express my gratitude to my Alma Mater and offer my best wishes to the future engineers of India, who will certainly play a significant role in shaping the world.”

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said, “Our distinguished Alumnus, Dr. Firodia, is a true pioneer and we are proud of him. Naming this floor after him symbolises our deep appreciation of his contribution to IIT and the engineering field and reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation at IIT Bombay”.