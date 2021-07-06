Kerala to take local self-govt departments online for faster, transparent services

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Aimed at reducing human interference and ensuring faster and transparent process, the Kerala Government is all set to offer local self-government department services online.
Around 200 services will be available online within three months, said MV Govindan, the Minister for local self-government department (LSGD), in an interaction with CII.
According to the Minister, the consolidation of all LSGDs into a single directorate, which will be of great help to people, will be officially announced shortly. He also sought the support of the industry body in bringing investments to the State.
The Minister said that an important agenda of the government is to improve the quality of life of extremely poor people and bring them to the mainstream. The government intends to increase the number of entrepreneurial units, with the support of Kudumbashree, by targeting one unit in each ward. The focus would be more on unemployed women in the 18-35 age group. The government plans to set up around 20,000 new units during this tenure, he added.
He also said waste management units will be formed with the support of World Bank at an investment of ₹2,500 crore. Likewise, the government also plans to complete 10,000 new houses under the Life Mission in the next three months, he said, adding it also aims to create 2 lakh jobs within five years.
Sreenath Vishnu, Chairman, CII Kerala, suggested forming a development plan for each district focusing on the available resources and skill set.
Geemon Korah, Vice-Chairman, CII Kerala, urged holding awareness sessions among LSGD officials on the reforms and initiatives undertaken by the government towards improving ease of doing business.
CII also suggested that each district should be encouraged to compete in investment mobilisation and employment generation, and the best performing district can be awarded. The industry body also mooted the idea of an award jointly constituted by CII and the government to acknowledge the best performing LSGDs in terms of ease of doing business.
