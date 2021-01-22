Leading investors show interest in New Delhi railway station redevelopment

Over 30-35 prominent investors participated in the road shows for New Delhi’s station redevelopment project conducted by Rail Land Development Authority. Among the prominent names were Macquarie Group, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Brookfield, I Squared Capital, Mahindra Group, Mecef International and Infrastructure.

RLDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, conducted the online roadshows to showcase the project that involve a capital expenditure of approximately $680 million over four years and offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including from real estate rights for 60 years.

The objective of the exercise was to engage with relevant stakeholders such as leading international real estate developers, infrastructure players and financial institutions from geographies such as Europe, Australia and South Asia, added the release.

The project is currently at Request for Qualification stage with February 2 being the last date. A pre-bid conference was held in September 2020 in which prominent players such as Adani Group, GMR, JKB Infra, Arabian Construction Company, SNCF and Anchorage participated and evinced interest in undertaking the redevelopment project.