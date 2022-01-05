2022 breakthrough year for budget smartphones in India: Flipkart

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has shared smartphone trends for 2022. According to the report, 2022 is likely to be a breakthrough year for budget smartphones in India. This year, “more chipset players will be seen entering the segment by introducing some flagship features and maintaining the affordable price tag,” it said.
Furthermore, a new generation of 5nm chipsets will be widely used to make smartphones much faster and more power-efficient. Apart from this, 5G smartphones are expected to continue gaining popularity in the country. As India continues to rise in the share of 5G smartphones, products in the price range of ₹15-20K will completely be taken over by 5G technology, it said.
Products under the ₹10-15K segment will also start getting dominated by 5G offerings in the coming year. Separately, the market for AMOLED smartphone displays is expected to grow further and become a hygiene expectation for smartphones above ₹10,000 by the end of 2022.
Smartphone players are also expected to increase focus on gaming features and capabilities.
“With a deeper need to cater to the gaming audiences, multiple smartphones brands are expected to come up with unique propositions and features including higher refresh rate, physical buttons, and attachable mods,” it further said. In terms of media, 8K videos are likely to become more popular.
Brands are also expected to increase focus on new battery technology this year, with smaller physical batteries and faster-charging speeds.
“120W fast charging will become a common feature, where the phone can be charged in less than 20 mins,” it said.
“Design is the key area of innovation for most brands to drive creative development and differentiate themselves from the competition,” as per the report.
Smartphones are expected to become lighter, slimmer, and more compact phones.
Another focus area will be technologies such as foldable and expandable which are expected to be disruptive in the smartphone segment.
“Smartphone makers have introduced a variety of screen innovations, the concept of the under-display camera being one. The brands will look at popularising the feature in smartphones across price points,” it added.
Phones under the range of ₹20-30K are also likely to be equipped with better camera featuring OIS technology and an enhanced displace with 144Hz refresh rate.
Premium experiences are also likely to get more affordable and accessible, with features including the Bokeh effect in budget-friendly smartphones.“Despite the shortage in the chip industry, the adoption of smartphones has been tremendous all over the world, along with sustained momentum in inventing new technologies throughout 2021 by smartphone manufacturers,” Flipkart said.
“Looking at the pace of smartphone evolution, giving a push to fierce competition in the market, we expect the future to be more powerful and revolutionary,” it added.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...