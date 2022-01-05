2022 breakthrough year for budget smartphones in India: Flipkart

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has shared smartphone trends for 2022. According to the report, 2022 is likely to be a breakthrough year for budget smartphones in India. This year, “more chipset players will be seen entering the segment by introducing some flagship features and maintaining the affordable price tag,” it said.

Furthermore, a new generation of 5nm chipsets will be widely used to make smartphones much faster and more power-efficient. Apart from this, 5G smartphones are expected to continue gaining popularity in the country. As India continues to rise in the share of 5G smartphones, products in the price range of ₹15-20K will completely be taken over by 5G technology, it said.

Products under the ₹10-15K segment will also start getting dominated by 5G offerings in the coming year. Separately, the market for AMOLED smartphone displays is expected to grow further and become a hygiene expectation for smartphones above ₹10,000 by the end of 2022.

Gaming and media

Smartphone players are also expected to increase focus on gaming features and capabilities.

“With a deeper need to cater to the gaming audiences, multiple smartphones brands are expected to come up with unique propositions and features including higher refresh rate, physical buttons, and attachable mods,” it further said. In terms of media, 8K videos are likely to become more popular.

Brands are also expected to increase focus on new battery technology this year, with smaller physical batteries and faster-charging speeds.

“120W fast charging will become a common feature, where the phone can be charged in less than 20 mins,” it said.

Design and other trends

“Design is the key area of innovation for most brands to drive creative development and differentiate themselves from the competition,” as per the report.

Smartphones are expected to become lighter, slimmer, and more compact phones.

Another focus area will be technologies such as foldable and expandable which are expected to be disruptive in the smartphone segment.

“Smartphone makers have introduced a variety of screen innovations, the concept of the under-display camera being one. The brands will look at popularising the feature in smartphones across price points,” it added.

Phones under the range of ₹20-30K are also likely to be equipped with better camera featuring OIS technology and an enhanced displace with 144Hz refresh rate.

Premium experiences are also likely to get more affordable and accessible, with features including the Bokeh effect in budget-friendly smartphones.“Despite the shortage in the chip industry, the adoption of smartphones has been tremendous all over the world, along with sustained momentum in inventing new technologies throughout 2021 by smartphone manufacturers,” Flipkart said.

“Looking at the pace of smartphone evolution, giving a push to fierce competition in the market, we expect the future to be more powerful and revolutionary,” it added.