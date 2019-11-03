Logistics

32 flights diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning: Airport officials

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 03, 2019 Published on November 03, 2019

People walk on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 3, 2019.   -  REUTERS

Air pollution caused low visibility in the national capital.

Thirty-two flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by pollution, airport officials said.

“Total 32 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather,” they said.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Due to bad weather, flight operations affected since morning 9 AM in T3 airport (Delhi). Twelve flights are diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow.”

When asked if it can be said that “bad weather” is actually the pollution, the spokesperson replied in affirmative.

