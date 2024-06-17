A goods train collided with the Kanchanjungha Express near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, 600 km from Kolkata – the state capital, leading to nine deaths and at least 40 injuries.

While the anti-collision device, Kavach, was not operational on the Delhi—Guwahati route at the time of the accident, the prima facie inquiry has hinted at ‘signal disregard,’ with some claiming that the automatic signalling system at the accident site was “non-functional because of rains.”

An inquiry has been ordered by the Railways.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits an injured at a hospital, after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024.

“The first indications are that this is a case of signal disregard, so perhaps a human error. An inquiry has been ordered,” Jaya Verma Sinha, Chairman of the Railway Board, said.

Kavach non-operational

According to Sinha, Kavach was not operational on the route.

“Currently the system is operational on 1,500 km and by end of this year we will add another 3,000 km. Next year, another 3,000 km will be completed,” she said.

Currently, tenders have been floated for installing the Kavach system on 3,000 km of the Delhi—Howrah route.

Roll-out of Kavach has been slow on account of low number of vendors; slow clerances for new vendors, among other reasons.

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kavach would have slowed down the impact of this collision with an automatic braking system coming into play - across tracks and on locomotives.

The collision, which occurred on Monday morning, occurred 10 km from the New Jalpaiguri station. It was caused after the goods train apparently overshot the signal and rammed into the rear of the passenger train (Kanchanjungha Express) heading for Kolkata (Sealdah station). The two parcel vans and the guard’s cabin at the rear end of the Express train sustained maximum damage. A general compartment was also impacted.

Confusion over signalling

Railway sources also tell businessline that the signal between Ranipatra and Chattar Hat – where the accident occurred – could have been “non-functional” due to heavy rains. A probe is on in the matter.

The loco-pilot has succumbed to his injuries.

As per Railway guidelines for loco pilots, in case of automatic signal failure—and where clearances have been issued for trains to pass through (called TA 912)—pilots need to stop a train at the defective signal for one minute and then move at 10 km/hr where there is daylight; and stop for two minutes at night.

Rescue operation underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Whether there was some error from the driver or not, if the signal was defective and all those issues are being probed,” a Railway official in the know said.

Political Slugfest

India’s primary opposition party, Congress, released a short video castigating the Modi government and its “disastrous track record” of Railway operations. The video alleged that there was no accountability for train accidents, and the Rail Minister was “busy with PR stunts.”

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President, in a post on X, said, “....increase in railway accidents in the last 10 years is a direct result of mismanagement and negligence” of the incumbent government leading to loss of lives and property “on a daily basis”.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the spot, said, “Enhanced exgratia compensation will be provided to the victims.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged negligence. “Anti-collision devices were cleared during my tenure as Rail Min; but they have not been installed. And Railway accidents are a black spot,” she said.

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024