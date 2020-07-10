6 companies bid for Vande Bharat trainsets

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Bharat Industries, CRRC Pioneer Electric India Pvt Ltd, Electrowaves Electronics Pvt Ltd, Medha Servo Drives Private Ltd, Powernetics Equipment are the six companies that have submitted bids responding to Integral Coach Factory’s tender to make 44 trainsets of Train-18 that were used in Vande Bharat Express. This is according to sources in the Railways. This was in response to bids invited by ICF.

The Indian Railways has received 19 of the 800 high horsepower trains from the Madhepura factory of Alstom-Indian Railways joint venture.