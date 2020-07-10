Logistics

6 companies bid for Vande Bharat trainsets

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Bharat Industries, CRRC Pioneer Electric India Pvt Ltd, Electrowaves Electronics Pvt Ltd, Medha Servo Drives Private Ltd, Powernetics Equipment are the six companies that have submitted bids responding to Integral Coach Factory’s tender to make 44 trainsets of Train-18 that were used in Vande Bharat Express. This is according to sources in the Railways. This was in response to bids invited by ICF.

The Indian Railways has received 19 of the 800 high horsepower trains from the Madhepura factory of Alstom-Indian Railways joint venture.

Published on July 10, 2020
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Government to repeal ‘colonial’ Lighthouse Act