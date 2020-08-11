Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 per cent to ₹758 crore

Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to ₹757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The country’s integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹1,028.69 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.
Its total income declined to ₹2,749.46 crore for the first quarter as against ₹3,216.92 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s total expenses during the quarter rose to ₹1,805.24 crore, compared to ₹1,796.34 crore in the year-ago period.
“In the first quarter of FY21, we were able to perform operationally at par with pre-Covid levels. We kept supply chain running and stood by our customers to prove as a bankable service provider at all times ensuring stronger customer relationships and stickiness in cargo.
“During this period, we relooked at fundamentals of port operations and realigned costs, thus maintaining Port EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of 70 per cent,” Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said in a statement.
Adani said with the worst behind, APSEZ has emerged operationally stronger and resilient to externalities.
“Our focus continues on further improving efficiencies, reducing costs and closing out value accretive acquisitions namely Krishnapatnam Port and Dighi Port. We are happy to inform that we have signed up with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Task Force on climate related financial disclosure (TCFD) for reducing carbon emission with a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2025,” he said.
The company has diversified its board by inducting PS Jayakumar as an independent director, he noted.
The resilience in the business is a testimony of the team’s commitment to excel, Adani said.
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...