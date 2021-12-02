Adani Transmission inducts Lisa MacCallum as independent director to boost ESG strategy

Adani Transmission (ATL), the power transmission and distribution business of the Adani Group, has inducted Lisa MacCallum as an independent director on its board to bring wider knowledge and experience to ATL’s environment and social impact investments and purpose-led governance and business.

MacCallum, Founder of Inspired Companies, a purposeful business and brand strategy-focused enterprise, is the first non-Indian director of ATL and the second women director to join the board.

The move is a part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen leadership and capacity to deliver on its Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) vision, stakeholder engagement and international brand influence, ATL said in a statement.

Career

MacCallum started her career in accounting, finance and consulting with KPMG in Australia and the USA. She later had a long stint at NIKE Inc (2001-2014) based in the USA, serving on the executive leadership team in commercial and brand strategy roles and as Vice-President of NIKE’s corporate philanthropy and global community investments.

She currently serves as an ESG advisory board member of KAO Corporation Japan and is an independent non-executive Director of Bond University Australia and Seattle based employee experience company Limeade.

Lisa joins the ATL board with extensive multi-sector, international alliance building experience and purposeful business leadership. The World Economic Forum Young Global Leader alumni is a Global Ambassador for World Benchmarking Alliance for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and a Meaningful Business Leadership 100 awardee. She most recently completed a full-term independent directorship on British Telecom PLC’s Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Board Committee 2015 to 2019.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission, said: “This appointment is an essential part of ATL’s focus to bring diversity and rich domain expertise to achieving our ESG commitments and beyond.”