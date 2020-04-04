AERA slashes user development fee at Hyderabad international airport

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has issued Tariff Order for the second control period (01.04.2016 – 31.03.2021) for GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a step down subsidiary of the Company.

The new tariff order will make flying out of Hyderabad cheaper for both domestic and international travelers.

The regulator AERA has considered 30% Hybrid Till, to be implemented from April 1, 2020 and to be effective for upto March 31, 2021 after which new tariffs would be applicable for next control period of 5 years, the diversified infrastructure company informed BSE.

Upon implementation of this Tariff Order, the user development fee (UDF) on domestic and International departing passenger shall be levied at Rs 281 and Rs 393 respectively.

Earlier flyers from Hyderabad had to pay up more. While international travelers had to pay Rs 1700, the domestic travelers were paying up Rs 393.

Since GHIAL has embarked on capacity expansion and significant work shall be capitalised at the beginning of third control period, GHIAL shall endeavor with the Regulator to make third control period (01.04.2021 – 31.03.2026) tariff notification before the commencement of control period.