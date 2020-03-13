Logistics

AI cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 3 other countries till April 30

PTI i | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Mumba National carrier Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the carrier said it was curtailing services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.

The carrier has already cancelled flights to Kuwait.

