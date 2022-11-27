Boeing has forecast a strong demand for air cargo services through 2041, with traffic doubling and the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60 per cent. The world’s cargo fleet will require nearly 2,800 production and converted freighters for growth and replacement through 2041. With cargo traffic doubling over the forecast period, operators will need to switch to more capable, fuel-efficient and sustainable jets like the 777-8 Freighter to meet demand. A third of deliveries will consist of new production freighters, while the remaining two-thirds will be freighter conversions. The Asia-Pacific region will take delivery of nearly 40 per cent of all freighters, including new and converted freighters.

