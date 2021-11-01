Air freight demand boosts PTF conversion

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Covid pandemic has boosted the conversion of passenger aircrafts to freighters (PTF) due to the huge demand for cargo carriage even as passenger aircrafts saw a significant drop due to travel restrictions, thus making ‘belly’ space unavailable for cargo.
Global aviation research firm IBA forecasts conversion of nearly 1,000 passenger aircraft to freighters globally in the next ten years. If this trend catches up in India, Air India — with the Tatas now — is the only player which can convert its aged aircrafts into freighters. If that happens, the long standing demand for a ‘Desi’ cargo service for international operations to counter the monopoly of foreign carriers will become a reality.
Since the outset of Covid-19, freighter usage has grown dramatically, driven by the fall in belly hold capacity as passenger aircrafts were grounded. A number of passenger aircraft were also converted to freighters.
Also see: Introducing tech for cargo operations
The number of active freighters across the globe in September grew to 1,32,000 in September 2021 against just over 95,000 in September 2019.
In contrast, due to various Covid-related restrictions, only 80,000 passenger aircraft were flying in September 2021 against 3.2 million in September 2019.
The number of passenger aircraft flights increased to 2.07 million in September 2020 from 6.24 lakh in March 2020. However, the increase is still half its previous peak of 4.15 million in January 2020, IBA said.
Typical PTF conversion costs between $43,00,000 and $60,00,000 with major conversion centres in China, US, Israel, Singapore and Germany.
B Govindarajan, COO, Tirwin Management Services — a Chennai-based cargo consulting firm — said that while the belly capacity offered may meet requirements except in certain routes on the domestic front, the need for international air cargo capacity for India’s exports and imports is huge as is evident from foreign airlines pushing for additional cargo capacity in the market.
Also see: Can the Tatas fly a full circle into cargo business?
Converting passenger aircraft as freighters and deploying combi versions (both passenger and cargo) as was done by Air India in 70s and 80s will provide much-needed cargo capacity and make India self-reliant in international trade, he added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...