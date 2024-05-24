Air India appoints Sanjay Sharma as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective June 10th. Sharma, with over 30 years of experience in finance across Tata Projects and Deutsche Bank, will succeed Vinod Hejmadi who is retiring after three decades at Air India.

Sharma succeeds Vinod Hejmadi, who is retiring after dedicating over three decades to Air India. “We are pleased to have Sanjay joining the leadership team and look forward to his contribution to the ongoing transformation at Air India,“ said Campbell Wilson, Air India’s Managing Director and CEO. Wilson further expressed gratitude to Hejmadi, stating, “We also thank Vinod for his long service to the Company.“

This appointment comes as Air India, under Tata’s ownership since January 2022, implements a turnaround plan. The plan involves merging Vistara and Air India into a full-service carrier, and Air India Express with AIX Connect into a low-cost airline