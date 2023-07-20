Air India and CFM International have finalised the order for 800 LEAP engines, which will power the airline’s new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, the companies announced today.

The companies have also signed a multi-year services agreement, which will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines.  Air India ordered 470 aircraft in February, which included a mix of narrow body and wide body Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The aircraft ordered was finalised in June.

While the 400 narrowbody Airbus and Boeing planes will be powered by CFM-manufactured LEAP engines, the widebody Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777x will have Rolls Royce and GE engines, respectively.

Air India has been a CFM customer since 2002, when the airline began operating Airbus A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM engines. In 2017, Air India began operating A320neos, becoming the first LEAP-1A-powered operator in India. The airline has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   