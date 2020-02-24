Logistics

Air India disinvestment: Last date for submission of queries on share purchase agreement extended

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

The last date for submission of written queries on Preliminary Information Memorandum and Share Purchase Agreement for those interested in bidding for the entire government stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airports Services Private Ltd has been extended till March 6.

Earlier, the interested parties were to submit their written queries by February 21.

