Air India Express renews its IOSA registration 

Air India Express has renewed its registration under the prestigious IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) programme following an internationally benchmarked audit carried out by IATA. The registration has been renewed after a rigorous assessment of the operational management and control systems of the airline.

Conducted by IATA auditors, this was one of the first on-site audits post-pandemic. The audit covers approximately 1,000 standards and recommended practices related to the safety of operations, as well as maintenance and engineering and the procedures of the airline.

“We are happy to have renewed our IOSA registration, particularly as we look to an expansion of our fleet and network soon. This success is further testimony to the fact that Air India Express meets the international benchmarks for operational safety, and follows global industry best practices” says Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express.

Air India Express operates short and medium-haul international routes, connecting many smaller towns of India directly to the Gulf and South-East Asia regions, with a fleet of 24 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The Airline is the market leader in the LCC segment in the Gulf/Middle East region. Following the successful disinvestment of its parent company Air India, Air India Express, is now a part of the Tata Group.

The Airline has won many awards including the prestigious ‘Wings India Award 2022’, constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, in recognition of its efforts to ensure business continuity during the Covid-19 pandemic.