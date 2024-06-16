Air India has launched a direct daily service between Vijayawada and Mumbai, enhancing connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.
The inaugural flight to Mumbai took off after passengers were greeted and felicitated by Air India’s on-ground staff and airport authorities.
The direct service will enhance connection between Vijayawada and Mumbai, meeting a long-standing need.
Operated by an A320 family of single-aisle aircraft, flight AI598 will take off from Mumbai at 15:55 hours to reach Vijayawada at 17:45 hours. The return flight AI599 will depart Vijayawada at 19:10 hours and land in Mumbai at 21:00 hours.
Passengers can avail of international connections to destinations in the UK, North America, Dubai, and Singapore as well as to over 45 domestic destinations, according to a release.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.