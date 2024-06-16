Air India has launched a direct daily service between Vijayawada and Mumbai, enhancing connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.

The inaugural flight to Mumbai took off after passengers were greeted and felicitated by Air India’s on-ground staff and airport authorities.

The direct service will enhance connection between Vijayawada and Mumbai, meeting a long-standing need.

Operated by an A320 family of single-aisle aircraft, flight AI598 will take off from Mumbai at 15:55 hours to reach Vijayawada at 17:45 hours. The return flight AI599 will depart Vijayawada at 19:10 hours and land in Mumbai at 21:00 hours.

Passengers can avail of international connections to destinations in the UK, North America, Dubai, and Singapore as well as to over 45 domestic destinations, according to a release.

