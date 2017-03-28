Logistics

Air India may post operating profit

Air India is projected to post an operating profit of ₹300 crore in the current fiscal and there is no plan to privatise the airline, the government said today.

“The operating losses of the company have been steadily coming down over the past few years and the same have converted into operating profits,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha.



