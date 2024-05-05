Given the rising passenger volume in the domestic sector, Cochin International Airport Limited has introduced more services to Kolkata, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Raipur, Ranchi, and Lucknow.

A press release said that the services had been introduced in the revised summer schedule even as the airport saw an 18 per cent increase in passenger volumes in 2023-24 vis-à-vis previous financial year.

CIAL has continued to maintain increased passenger volume with more than one crore passengers through during 2023-24 too.

The summer schedule came into effect on March 1, 2024, and there were 1,628 services. Around 60 more services have been added to the schedule now, the communication said. The services commenced in the first week of May.

Air India Express has scheduled six services a week to Kolkata, while Indigo services have been launched to destinations like Ranchi, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Raipur, and Lucknow.

New services have been launched by Air India Express to Pune and Bagdogra, and Ranchi by Air Asia. Likewise, connectivity to metro cities has increased. There will be 20 flights to Bengaluru daily, 13 flights to Delhi, and 10 services to Mumbai. Daily flights have been launched by Indigo Airlines to the Lakshadweep islands from May 1. These services have received encouraging responses. There are 10 services to Agatti in a week by Alliance Air.

There are also services from Kochi to Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kannur, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram. There are 13 services to Bangkok. Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Ho Chiminh City too are linked with Kochi.

Meanwhile, CIAL touched 1.05 crore passengers during 2023-24. This is the highest passenger movement through the airport so far. The year-to-year increase is 18 per cent.

During 2023-24, as many as 70,203 services were handled by CIAL. Of the total passengers, 55.98 lakh were accounted for by the domestic sector and 49.31 lakh by the international sector.