Air India to resume US operations from January 21

Air India will resume normal flight operations to the US starting January 21. This comes after the carrier cancelled at least six flights over the last two days following concerns over deployment of 5G high speed Internet services in the US.

Air India had cancelled operations of six Boeing 777s following concerns raised by the US aviation regulator over the rollout of the 5G network by telecom companies there and its interference with onboard flight systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on January 14 said 5G systems could interfere with an aircraft’s radio altimeter, thereby, preventing engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which (in turn) could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway.

“We would like to inform our passengers travelling to/ from destinations in the US that effective 0001hrs of 21st January 2022 normal flights operations will recommence to/from USA,” the airline said in a Tweet on Thursday evening.

The airline flew its first flight to New York after the issue was sorted out earlier in the day. Other flights include those to Chicago and San Francisco.

Air India had in a statement said Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the US on B777. The first flight left this morning for JFK.