AirAsia India partners with Avis to offer car rental services

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
AirAsia India on Friday said it has partnered with Avis India to offer its flyers discounted car rental services.
Through this partnership, AirAsia India passengers can use the services of the car rental company in 14 cities -- Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Kochi, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, it said.
“AirAsia India has partnered with Avis India to offer guests discounted car rental services, and other benefits such as complimentary upgrades in India and internationally when booking on www.avis.co.in/partner/AirAsia,” the airline said in a statement.
As there are restrictions on mobility, particularly in major Indian cities due to the coronavirus pandemic, flyers are turning to car rental and chauffeur-driven vehicles as a safe, private and flexible alternative to public transport, the airline said.
“AirAsia India guests can opt to hire airport transfers, chauffeur-driven vehicles, long term car rentals or self-drive cars from Avis’s fleet of mid, premium, luxury and SUV cars,” it said.
India resumed domestic flight services from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
