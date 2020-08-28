Logistics

AirAsia India partners with Avis to offer car rental services

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad   -  Bloomberg

AirAsia India on Friday said it has partnered with Avis India to offer its flyers discounted car rental services.

Through this partnership, AirAsia India passengers can use the services of the car rental company in 14 cities -- Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Kochi, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, it said.

“AirAsia India has partnered with Avis India to offer guests discounted car rental services, and other benefits such as complimentary upgrades in India and internationally when booking on www.avis.co.in/partner/AirAsia,” the airline said in a statement.

As there are restrictions on mobility, particularly in major Indian cities due to the coronavirus pandemic, flyers are turning to car rental and chauffeur-driven vehicles as a safe, private and flexible alternative to public transport, the airline said.

“AirAsia India guests can opt to hire airport transfers, chauffeur-driven vehicles, long term car rentals or self-drive cars from Avis’s fleet of mid, premium, luxury and SUV cars,” it said.

India resumed domestic flight services from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 28, 2020
AirAsia India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.