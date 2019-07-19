Logistics

All lanes at toll plazas to be ‘FASTag lanes’ from December 1

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 19, 2019

To ensure seamless traffic and prevent congestion at toll plazas, the government on Friday said it has decided to declare all lanes at toll fee plaza on national highways as ‘FASTag lanes’ from December 1.

However, among all lanes, one ‘hybrid lane’ will be allowed at every toll plaza to facilitate and monitor over-dimensional or oversized vehicles, where FASTag and other modes of payment will be accepted.

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said this lane will also be converted into FASTag-only lane in a time-bound manner.

After December 1, non-FASTag users will be charged double the fee if they pass through FASTag-only lanes.

