Allcargo Logistics buys 65% stake in Nordicon Group

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Allcargo Logistics, which has announced plans to delist from the bourses, said on Friday its wholly-owned global subsidiary signed a deal to acquire 65 per cent stake in Nordicon Group, which runs less than container load (LCL) and rail consolidation in the Nordic region.
Allcargo did not disclose the deal size, but investment banking sources said the valuation of the company would be twice the turnover of Nordicon Group which is in the range of €45-50 million.
The deal will propel Allcargo Belgium NV (part of global affiliate ECU Worldwide) into a market leading position with a near 40 per cent share of the LCL business in the Nordic region, Allcargo Logistics said in a statement.
The agreement expands ECU Worldwide’s service network and global reach further, adding new geography and a specialised rail freight consolidation service to expand further across Europe. The partnership will help better serve customers who are looking at flexible and time-bound logistics solutions in the Nordic region.
“The partnership with Nordicon is in line with our vision of consolidating our market leadership and working with entrepreneurial teams to expand into new territories who share our vision for digital innovation for the logistics sector. It is a great way to scale the global business and better serve customers,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati.
“Nordicon has an innovative asset-light rail consolidation business which opens new opportunities for ECU Worldwide across Europe,” said Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer, Allcargo Logistics.
“Nordicon’s integration with the ECU network will lead to incremental business revenue and margins at existing ECU offices across the world. This is a high value accretive deal for ECU Worldwide and Allcargo and will create value for stakeholders,” he added.
The acquisition bolsters the profile of Allcargo in overseas markets as it braces up to delist from the Indian stock exchange and prepares for a potential listing abroad, industry sources said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...