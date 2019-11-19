Alliance Air links Hyderabad-Hubli with daily flights

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India will add Hubli to its list of stations with a daily direct flight to Hyderabad.

This is an RCS (regional connectivity service) flight under UDAN scheme initiative of the Government.

The airline will deploy 70-seater ATR 72 600 on this sector. Flight 9I 879 will depart from Hyderabad at 06.30 hrs and arrive in Hubli at 07.55 hrs. 9I 880 will depart from Hubli at 08.20 hrs and arrive in Hyderabad at 09.55 hrs.

Hubli is also known as ‘Chota Mumbai’ because of being commercially strong focal point for business in Karnataka. Fares start at ₹2,571, according to a statement.