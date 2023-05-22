Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formally launched the ₹5,156 crore Machilipatnam port works.

The construction of the port, with an initial cargo capacity of 35 million tonnes, is scheduled to be completed in two years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the capacity of the 4-berth deepwater port would be increased to 116 million tonnes s as the cargo traffic increases gradually.

The port would help in the growth of Machilipatnam, similar to developed port cities like Mumbai and Chennai. It will be connected to the national highway 216 and the Gudivada–Machilipatnam railway line soon, enhancing port accessibility and improving connectivity, he said,

Telangana and Chattisgarh would also make use of the port, resulting in the growth of ancillary industries and creating direct and indirect employment for lakhs of people over time, Reddy said.

The Government is building four new sea ports, including the Machilipatnam port spending over ₹16,000 crore and ten fishing harbours and six fish land centres with an expenditure of ₹.3,700 crore, besides six new airports, according to a release.

