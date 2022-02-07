Anish Mathew is the new CFO at Gati Ltd

Express distribution company Gati Ltd has named Anish Mathew as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mathew will provide leadership in key functional domains, including business planning, financial performance, accounting, budgeting and forecasting. As a key member of the company’s operating board, he will work closely with the management team and Board of Directors, Gati said in a statement.

Mathew had previously worked in top leadership positions with listed companies such as International Paper Ltd, Pepsi and Usha Martin.