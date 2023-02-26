Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said it has achieved a new milestone in cargo handling as it crossed 300 million tonnes in record 329 days on February 23.

APSEZ beat its own milestone from last year of 354 days, a statement said.

“The improvement in cargo volumes is testimony to the faith that our customers have in us,” said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director, APSEZ.

He further added,” The APSEZ’s flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals by comfortable margins and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volumes handled. Mundra’s infrastructure meets world standards and provides service levels on par with those of its global competitors, making it India’s gateway for container goods.”

Mundra and other ports

Mundra Port shipped 1,501 fertiliser rakes in FY23 with a total cargo dispatch of 4.8 MMT – the highest ever in the port’s history.

Mundra Port registered a record RO-RO export – an increase of 18% largely due to longtime customer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Mundra Port alone has handled 3,508 commercial vessels, hosting the country’s largest container vessel, APL Raffles and the deepest draft container vessel, MSC Washington.

Hazira has been continuously witnessing sustained growth in chemical volumes y-o-y due to its proximity to the chemical hub of India. It has seen a 16% growth this year.

Krishnapatnam Port has handled capesized vessels like MV NS HAIRUN that carried 165,100 MT of iron ore, the statement said.

Rising to the occasion

In its statement, APSEZ further said, “At a time when the country’s electricity demand is at an all-time high, APSEZ has risen to the occasion and handled the sudden surge of imported coal volumes flowing to India.”

APSEZ has seen 4 per cent growth y-o-y at its container terminals because of its efficient infrastructure, which not only helps the country increase its trade share in global trade.

The port’s mechanised infrastructure and operational planning helped in faster vessel movements, followed by quicker bagging and loading onto rakes with minimum wastage.

The ability to turn around rakes and vessels quickly allows for the delivery of fertilisers to farmers around the year.

This year also saw growth in agri exports due to India’s record high foodgrain production and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that opened up opportunities for farm exports, it added.

