Auto sales continue to decline in July

The domestic passenger car sales declined by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July to 1,02,773 units as compared to 1,16,814 units in corresponding month last year, the latest report from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said on Tuesday.

However, the utility vehicles (UV) segment grew by 14 per cent YoY to 71,384 units during the month as against 62,681 units in July last year. This was led by new launches like Hyundai Creta, and demand for such vehicles in the market including Kia Seltos, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Segment wise, total passenger vehicles declined by around four per cent to 1,82,779 units during the month as compared with 1,90,115 units in July last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, the total sales were recorded at 12,81,354 units in July, down 15 per cent as against 15,11,717 units in same month last year.

While the scooter sales declined by 36 per cent YoY to 3,34,288 units (against 5,26,504 units) during the month, the motorcycle sales declined by around five per cent YoY to 8,88,520 units (against 9,34,021 units), the SIAM data said.