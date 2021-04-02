Bajaj Auto reports sale of 3,69,448 units in March

Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total sales stood at 3,69,448 units in March.

The Pune-based company had dispatched 2,42,575 units in March 2020, amid COVID-19 led disruptions.

The company's total domestic sales last month stood at 1,98,551 units while the same was at 1,16,541 units in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were at 3,30,133 units last month. It had dispatched 2,10,976 units in March 2020.

Overall commercial vehicles sales stood at 39,315 units in March. The company had dispatched 31,599 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month were at 1,70,897 units. It had shipped 1,26,034 units in March 2020.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported sales of 39,72,914 units, down 14 per cent from 46,15,212 units in 2019-20.

Domestic sales declined 21 per cent to 19,18,667 units in the last fiscal as compared with 24,44,107 units in the 2019-20 financial year.