Bajaj Auto reports sale of 3,69,448 units in March

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total sales stood at 3,69,448 units in March.
The Pune-based company had dispatched 2,42,575 units in March 2020, amid COVID-19 led disruptions.
The company's total domestic sales last month stood at 1,98,551 units while the same was at 1,16,541 units in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were at 3,30,133 units last month. It had dispatched 2,10,976 units in March 2020.
Overall commercial vehicles sales stood at 39,315 units in March. The company had dispatched 31,599 units in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month were at 1,70,897 units. It had shipped 1,26,034 units in March 2020.
For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported sales of 39,72,914 units, down 14 per cent from 46,15,212 units in 2019-20.
Domestic sales declined 21 per cent to 19,18,667 units in the last fiscal as compared with 24,44,107 units in the 2019-20 financial year.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...