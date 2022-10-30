WhatsApp is testing improvements to let users send messages to themselves. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature will roll out to beta users on Android and iOS in the coming days.

Message yourself on WhatsApp

A ‘message yourself’ caption will appear highlighting the chat, the WABetaInfo screenshot revealed. In a future update, the user’s phone number will be visible within the contact list. 

This comes after the instant messaging platform released a new layout on Android to forward media (images, videos and GIFs) with captions. On iOS, WhatsApp released the ability to display profile photos of group participants next to their chat bubbles. 

The platform announced new security features in the works, including the ability to set a secondary PIN for two-step verification.

