Barge sinks in Hooghly river after collision

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

A Bangladeshi barge seen sinking after colliding with a dispatch vessel   -  Debasish Bhaduri

A Bangladeshi barge sank in the Hooghly river near here on Thursday after colliding with a dispatch vessel of the Kolkata Port Trust. The dispatch vessel was damaged.

The incident occurred at Akra, near Budge Budge in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

APort Trust spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered.

