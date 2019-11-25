Bengaluru Airport has handled 41,444 kgs of marigold flowers to Dubai

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) handled 41,444 kgs of marigold flowers to Dubai on November 22 .

The fresh flowers were laid out at ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ at the Dubai Festival City. It has now entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest natural flower carpet in the world.

The Marigolds were sourced from various parts of Bengaluru and the surrounding districts, including Devanahalli and Chikaballapur. This huge consignment of fresh flora was handled by DHL Global Forwarding on a chartered Boeing 777 Freighter (777F). The freshly-harvested flower consignment was managed by Air India SATS CoolPort to ensure maximum freshness and longer shelf-life of the marigolds.

Over the last few years, the BLR Airport has witnessed a huge growth in flower exports due to the availability of an effective CoolPort, equipped with temperature monitoring and cold rooms, with varied temperatures to handle commodities with different requirements.

The dedicated cold chain facility at BLR Airport – the first of its kind in the country – handles the seamless movement of perishable cargo. The state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures that the temperature is maintained not only in storage, but also in the pre-loading area, right up to the time the cargo is loaded onto the aircraft.