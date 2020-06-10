Logistics

Bengaluru airport to eliminate paperwork with Air Cargo Community System

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

Signs e-agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions to develop ACS platform

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru ) is implementing the Air Cargo Community System (ACS) to streamline its air logistics.

The airport has signed an e-agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions, a IT solutions provider focussed on the logistics and airports industry, to develop the ACS platform.

ACS, when implemented, will eliminate paperwork at the Bengaluru airport and enable faster processing of transactions, reducing duplication of information and streamline processes, making information available prior to cargo reaching the airport.

The digital platform is expected to bring together all cargo stakeholders including customs, customs brokers, shippers, airlines, trucking companies, ground and cargo handlers, and freight forwarders under one roof, facilitating the seamless movement of goods and data across the logistics ecosystem.

Owing to multiple stakeholders involved in cargo operations, each shipment, on an average, requires over 30 types of documents in multiple copies, resulting in significant duplication of documentation. It also leads to increased dwell time and supply-chain disruption.

“At BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Ltd), our vision is to make the Bengaulru Airport a cargo hub, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient operations. As part of our digital transformation efforts, together with our cargo community, we are excited to implement a data-sharing platform,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL.

“This reinforces BIAL’s commitment to support the airport cargo community and bolster the growth of the airport as a cargo hub. The demonstrated efficiencies of the Kale Logistics’ ACS will ensure development of a technologically enabled cargo community at the Bengaulru airport,” Raghunath added.

Amar More, CEO, Kale Logistics Solutions, said: “In the digital age, airports must be nimble to manage issues related to security, rising costs, unprecedented lockdowns and curfews. Kale’s ACS for BIAL is a next-gen community platform which will enable collaboration between stakeholders in the supply chain to launch new services and deliver superior customer experiences. We are happy to partner with BIAL in its digital transformation journey to become resilient and adaptable.

“Our ACS is developed on the principle of enabling a cohesive ecosystem of partnership and driving efficiency in air cargo operations with the highest level of data accuracy, security and compliance.”

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
e-governance
Airports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Railway loading at 82.27 million tonnes in May; up 25% from April
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.