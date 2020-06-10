Bengaluru airport to eliminate paperwork with Air Cargo Community System

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru ) is implementing the Air Cargo Community System (ACS) to streamline its air logistics.

The airport has signed an e-agreement with Kale Logistics Solutions, a IT solutions provider focussed on the logistics and airports industry, to develop the ACS platform.

ACS, when implemented, will eliminate paperwork at the Bengaluru airport and enable faster processing of transactions, reducing duplication of information and streamline processes, making information available prior to cargo reaching the airport.

The digital platform is expected to bring together all cargo stakeholders including customs, customs brokers, shippers, airlines, trucking companies, ground and cargo handlers, and freight forwarders under one roof, facilitating the seamless movement of goods and data across the logistics ecosystem.

Owing to multiple stakeholders involved in cargo operations, each shipment, on an average, requires over 30 types of documents in multiple copies, resulting in significant duplication of documentation. It also leads to increased dwell time and supply-chain disruption.

“At BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Ltd), our vision is to make the Bengaulru Airport a cargo hub, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient operations. As part of our digital transformation efforts, together with our cargo community, we are excited to implement a data-sharing platform,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL.

“This reinforces BIAL’s commitment to support the airport cargo community and bolster the growth of the airport as a cargo hub. The demonstrated efficiencies of the Kale Logistics’ ACS will ensure development of a technologically enabled cargo community at the Bengaulru airport,” Raghunath added.

Amar More, CEO, Kale Logistics Solutions, said: “In the digital age, airports must be nimble to manage issues related to security, rising costs, unprecedented lockdowns and curfews. Kale’s ACS for BIAL is a next-gen community platform which will enable collaboration between stakeholders in the supply chain to launch new services and deliver superior customer experiences. We are happy to partner with BIAL in its digital transformation journey to become resilient and adaptable.

“Our ACS is developed on the principle of enabling a cohesive ecosystem of partnership and driving efficiency in air cargo operations with the highest level of data accuracy, security and compliance.”