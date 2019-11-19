Bengaluru Airport’s ‘Self-Bag Drop’ facility clocks half-a-million mark

Innovations to disinfect and purify the air
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
The Self-Bag Drop kiosks, launched at the Bengaluru Airport in 2018 to accelerate baggage transactions and reduce check-in queues, crossed the half million passengers mark on October 31, 2019.
According to the company, “on an average, nearly 2,500 passengers avail this facility each day. The fully-automated Self-Bag Drop machines, developed by Materna IPS, are currently available for passengers flying with Air Asia and Spice Jet. This would be expanded to more airlines in the future.”
The Kempegowda International Airport, third busiest in the country, is the first airport to introduce fully automated baggage drop-off units.
In another achievement, a record 5,620 tonnes of fresh leaves of coriander was sent out from Bengaluru Airport between July and September this year. This marks an unprecedented 70 per cent growth over the same period last year. The leaves were transported to 13 states in India and internationally to Sri Lanka. The top cities to which coriander was transported were Delhi (2,926,886 kgs) and Kolkata (1,218,673 kgs). Carriers that transported coriander included Indigo, Spice Jet, Go Air, AirAsia India, Air India and Vistara.
