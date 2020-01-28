Bengaluru to host Transporters Meet on January 30

Transporters Meet, an event for the transporter sector, organised by BusinessLine in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Mahindra Small Commercial Vehicles, will be held in Bengaluru on January 30.

The second edition of the highly-successful Transporters Meet commenced in Navi Mumbai on January 10 with nearly 200 fleet owners in attendance.

This one-of-its-kind event brings together various stakeholders involved in the transport sector to discuss issues, share best practices and suggest solutions to the problems faced by them.

Nearly one crore trucks criss-cross the country carrying goods.

Their operation is critical for keeping India’s economic engine running.

Transporters, in the past, have braved issues such as fluctuating fuel prices, lower freight rates and limited availability of drivers.

Challenges ahead

Today, the challenge is more of demand and regulatory oriented.

As part of the meet, panelists will discuss ‘The Road Ahead’ on issues such as BS-VI shift, cargo demand, freight availability, and local issues.

The discussion assumes significance considering there is a slowdown in the market, and truckers are finding it difficult to find cargo. This, in turn, has forced many trucks to remain idle. In the Mumbai event, panelists strongly advocated the need for freight rates based per km, per tonne basis, and also the need for more educated people to enter the business.

The event at Bengaluru will commence with a keynote address by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City.

This will be followed by the panel discussion. The panlists are GR Shanmugappa, President, Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners & Agents Association and President of the Bangalore Motor Owners Consumers Cooperative Society Ltd; Sundarraj Ponnusamy, Advisor, South India Motor Transport Association; and Sanjay Kumar Singh, General Manager, Retail Sales, Indian Oil Corporation.

Next in line

Last year, the first edition of the Transporter Meet was held in 10 cities across the country.

This year, the event will be held across Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati and the grand finale at Gurugram.