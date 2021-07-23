Bids open for PPP in passenger train operations project

The bids for public-private partnership (PPP) in passenger train operations project, entailing an investment of ₹7,200 crore, were opened on Friday, taking forward a new attempt to bring world class trains through public-private participation in India.

Also read: NCRTC implementing integrated real-time system to manage railway assets

“After detailed exercise and multiple rounds of discussion with industry players, Ministry of Railways has received bids from both private and public sectors to operate 29 pairs of trains with around 40 modern rakes entailing an investment of around ₹ 7200 crores,” an official release from the Ministry of Railways said.

151 rakes to be inducted

Railways has identified over 150 pairs of train services for introduction of 151 modern train sets or rakes through private participation.

These services have been formed into 12 clusters across the Indian Railway network. Each train shall be of minimum length of 384 meters (equal to 16 cars of Indian Railways’ trains).

These trains are going to run on the routes where there the demand for trains is already higher than the existing capacity.