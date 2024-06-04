DP World, the end-to-end supply chain solutions providers, has started operations of its Cochin Economic Zone like the one in Mumbai and Chennai.

Cochin Economic Zone is strategically located within Cochin Port premise of Vallarpadam terminal and it is Kerala’s first free trade warehousing zone (FTWZ) and the third DP World Economic Zone in India, a press release said.

The 75,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility integrates with DP World’s strategic multimodal logistics network, facilitating efficient connections across India and global markets, the release said.

Ranjit Ray, Senior Vice President - Economic Zones Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent, said “Our aim in establishing economic zones is to enhance global trade opportunities by streamlining supply chains, resulting in cost savings and seamless connectivity. Our integrated solution in Cochin provides value-added services, linking ports to the wider supply chain through multimodal connectivity”.

DP World Cochin Economic Zone enjoys excellent connectivity via three National Highways: NH 66 to Mumbai, NH 544 to Salem and Coimbatore, and NH 85 to Rameswaram via Madurai. Additionally, it offers convenient rail access within the port premises, with Ernakulam Junction (South) and Ernakulam Town (North) railway stations just 5-7 kilometers away. With Cochin airport located approximately 35 kilometers from the facility, businesses operating within economic zone benefit from enhanced accessibility and connectivity.

Operating within the framework of the SEZ Act, DP World’s Cochin Economic Zone presents substantial advantages for enterprises engaged in import, export, and trading activities within India. DP world FTWZ facilitates seamless and convenient re-export processes, providing unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in trade operations.

The other two economic zones are Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) in Mumbai and the Integrated Chennai Business Park (ICBP) in Chennai, offering 1 million and 600,000 square feet, respectively.