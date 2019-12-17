Bounce enters Hyderabad with dockless scooters

Bounce, a dockless scooter sharing service, has launched 2,000 scooters in Hyderabad for first and last mile connectivity and regular commute.

The company plans to deploy 10,000 scooters by June 2020. With this launch, Hyderabad will be the second largest market for Bounce.

The dockless feature enabled by Bounce’s keyless technology lets a user pick up a Bounce bike from the nearest location and after using it, drop it off at any legal parking zone. Riders can avail services at Re 1/km and Rs 1.7/min.

Bounce has partnered with Mass Rapid Transport in the city and in Bengaluru, it has partnered with Namma Metro. About 45% of Bounce rides either originate or culminate at metro stations.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana said, “Telangana has made real advancement by exploring emerging technologies to improve governance and public service delivery. Bounce’s foray into Hyderabad is in line with our commitment to introduce progressive, sustainable and inclusive offering for our public.”

Varun Agni, CTO and Co-Founder, Bounce said, “We chose Hyderabad as our first city to expand into as we believe it is one of the most mature and ready cities to transition into shared mobility. The response that we have received in Bengaluru within a short span of time is a testament to the model we have created.”

Bounce has invested heavily in technology to ensure the safety of its users and vehicles and provides a 24x7 real-time tracking with all-day customer service. Scooters are enabled with latest tech solutions like IoT helmets, tilt and tow sensors, in addition to features like GPS tagging, Geo fencing and sensors that alert the team in case of a crash or battery tampering.

Currently, Bounce operates in Bengaluru with 13,000 dockless scooters and has presence in over 35 cities in rental/docked model. The company recently crossed the 10 million rides mark, putting them on par with global players like Bird and Mobike in terms of scale as well as mobility milestones.