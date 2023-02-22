The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the signing of an Air Services Agreement between India and Guyana, the ratification of three protocols relating to amendments in the convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), 1944, and the extension of the term of the twenty-second Law Commission of India up to August 31, 2024

“The new Air Services Agreement between India and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana will provide enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both the sides,” according to an official release.

Chicago Convention

The agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of the pact, the release added.

Indians are the largest ethnic group in Guyana comprising about 40 per cent of the population, as per 2012 census.

On the ratification of the three protocols, the official statement highlighted that it would affirm India’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation. “The ratification would provide better chances and opportunity for India to become more instrumental in matters pertaining to international civil aviation,” it said.

The articles of the Chicago Convention establish the privileges and obligations of all contracting states and promote international ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) adoption that regulate international air transport.

In the past 78 years, the Chicago Convention has undergone a few amendments and India has been ratifying such amendments from time to time, the statement noted.

The Law Commission, during its extended term, shall continue to discharge its existing responsibility, according to the release. The chairperson and members of the twenty-second Law Commission have joined office recently and have taken up several pending projects for examination and report, it said.