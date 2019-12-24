Logistics

Cabinet approves restructuring of Railway Board, merging cadres

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

From now, there will be only one cadre - Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the restructuring of the Railway Board by downsizing its strength from eight to five including the chairperson, and merging its different cadres into a single Railway Management System, sources said.

Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the newly constituted Board will have Members for Operation, Business Development, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Finance, the source said.

Indian Railways will now have only one cadre -- Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical.

