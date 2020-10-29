Car, 2-wheeler sales in top gear

The festival season usually gives a big boost for cars and two-wheeler sales. As they emerge from a massive pandemic-led disruption, automotive manufacturers and dealers are pinning their hopes on festival sales this time to regain the lost momentum.

Industry analysts say the present two-wheeler inventory at 40-60 days is in line with the expected demand for the rest of the festival season. Passenger vehicle inventory is also at a comfortable level of 25-35 days. Inquiries are at par with last year level due to improved consumer sentiments.

Rise in bookings

Tata Motors, which is the only player to record strong growth in passenger vehicle sales during the first half of this fiscal, has registered 103 per cent growth in bookings and 90 per cent growth in retail during this year’s Navaratri as compared to the same period last year. According to sources, Renault delivered more than 5,000 cars in the 10 days of the festival till Dussehra, registering a 12 per cent growth over last year’s deliveries in the same period.

While Maruti and Hyundai see higher retails than last year, Kia’s SUVs continue to attract a good number of buyers.

“We see an all-round increase in demand for our entire range including the SUV-inspired Kwid, the ultra-modular Triber and the Duster. The recent launches in the range including the AMT version in the Triber, the Neotech range in the Kwid and the turbo petrol versions in the Duster have helped us get new prospects across the range,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Two-wheeler sales

Though two-wheelers, bikes, in particular, recovered faster than cars, this festival season has seen a big jump in retail sales of cars than two-wheelers.

In two-wheelers, there was some pick-up during the second half of Navratri after a slow start. Dealers are optimistic of good sales during November due to customer enquiries matching that of last year, improved cash-flow among farmers and discounts, among others.

“Social distancing and preference for personal mobility continue to drive demand for two-wheelers in the festival season. Over the past months, the two-wheeler industry has been catering to the elevating demand in rural markets as well as catering to urban commuters. Digital is also driving the change and the industry must focus on creating an online experience for the consumers as the mobile penetration increases in the hinterland,” said a spokesperson of TVS Motor Company.