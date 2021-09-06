Cargo volumes at dozen major ports grew by 19.54% during April-August to 293 mt

Cargo handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports rose 19.54 per cent during the April-August period to 293.226 million tonnes (mt) from 245.289 mt a year ago. The operational performance of the dozen major ports shows that cargo volumes have reached pre-pandemic levels. During April-August 2019, these ports handled a combined 293.670 mt.

In containers, the 12 major ports handled a combined 4.563 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 39.88 per cent more than the 3.262 million TEUs handled during April-August of FY20. Of this, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s busiest state-run container gateway, handled 2.251 million TEUs from 1.545 million TEUs during the same period last year, according to the Indian Ports Association.

Chennai Port Trust handled 6,58,000 TEUs during the April-August period from 4,39,000 TEUs a year ago. V O Chidambaranar Port Trust handled 3,36,000 TEUs during the five months of FY22 from 2,86,000 TEUs a year earlier. Cochin Port Trust handled 2,89,000 TEUs during April-August from 2,22,000 TEUs a year ago.

Materials shipped

Thermal and steam coal shipments rose 43.08 per cent to 41.396 mt from 28.933 mt, while coking coal and others grew by 25.54 per cent to 21.195 mt from 16.883 mt a year earlier.

Shipments of iron ore including pellets through the 12 ports declined 8.12 per cent to 25.075 mt from 27.291 mt last year after China cut steel production, hurting iron ore exports from India.

Finished fertiliser shipments declined 24.71 per cent during April-August to 3.092 mt from 4.107 mt while raw fertiliser handled at the 12 ports rose 10.69 per cent to 3.230 mt from 2.918 mt a year ago.

Ports’ performance

In overall cargo, Deendayal Port Trust, India’s top state-owned port by cargo volumes, handled 52.677 mt during April-August from 43.665 mt a year ago, clocking a growth of 20.64 per cent.

Paradip Port Trust handled 48.884 mt of cargo from 42.751 mt, registering a growth of 14.35 per cent. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust handled 30.447 mt of cargo from 21.682 mt, registering a growth of 40.43 per cent. Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled 28.599 mt of cargo, 6.15 per cent more than the 26.942 mt handled during the same period last year.

Mumbai Port Trust handled 23.455 mt from 20.158 mt a year ago, posting a growth of 16.36 per cent. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust handled 22.888 mt from 20.092 mt with a growth of 9.5 per cent. Chennai Port Trust handled 19.255 mt from 14.426 mt, notching a growth of 33.47 per cent. Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 15.954 mt from 9.119 mt, clocking a growth of 74.95 per cent.

New Mangalore Port Trust handled 15.212 mt, 6.58 per cent more than the 14.273 mt handed last year. Cochin Port Trust handled 12.878 mt, 28.23 per cent more than the 10.043 mt handled during the same period last year. Mormugao Port Trust handled 8.387 mt from 7.648 mt, posting a growth of 9.66 per cent.