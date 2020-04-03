Cargo volumes at major ports up 0.8% to 704.63 mt in FY20

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
India’s dozen State-owned ports handled a combined 704.63 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in the year to March 2020, registering a paltry growth of about 0.8 per cent, the slowest in eight years.
Despite the tardy operational performance, the 12 so-called major port trusts were able to hold on to its last year volumes and even surpass it by about 5 mt in a challenging year that was marked by global and local economic headwinds and the outbreak of the coronavirus, clipping global trade.
These 12 ports have a capacity to handle 1,524.91 mt of cargo a year and the FY20 cargo throughput translates into a capacity utilisation of 46.2 per cent. The existing capacity would thus be able to cater to growth till at least 2025, according to industry sources. In FY19, the 12 ports handled 699.10 mt of cargo including containers — registering a growth of 2.9 per cent over the 679.37 mt handled in FY18.
The last time the 12 ports posted a decline in volumes was in FY12 when it handled 560.14 mt, down from 570.03 mt in FY11. Since then, these ports have picked up momentum.
Deendayal Port Trust (formerly Kandla Port Trust) located in Gujarat handled 122.50 mt of cargo in FY20 from 115.40 mt in FY19, retaining the pole position among the 12 ports.
Paradip Port Trust located in Orissa, handled 112.67 mt (109.28 mt) of cargo in FY20.
The total cargo handled by Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s biggest container port, declined to 68.45 mt (70.71 mt). Chennai Port Trust registered a 11.8 per cent drop in cargo volumes to 46.7 mt (53 mt).
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...