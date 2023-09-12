Cathay Pacific will resume its three non-stop weekly flights from Chennai to Hong Kong from February 2, 2024. It will return with its Boeing 777 aircraft, which will be configured in a three-cabin-class layout with 368 seats, comprising 40 in business class, 32 in premium economy and 296 in economy.

The flight from Chennai will leave at 0220 hours on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to arrive at Hong Kong at 0955 hours. In the return direction, the flight will leave Hong Kong on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2150 hours to reach Chennai at 0100 hours, says a release.

Also read: Kulasekarapattinam nervous about ISRO’s rocket launch station project

For both business and leisure travellers, the flights will serve as a gateway, offering connectivity via Hong Kong to other cities in the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese Mainland, North America, Northeast Asia, and the Southwest Pacific.

For customers heading to the Southwest Pacific region, the airline offers convenient routes to cities like Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane. Also, to meet the travel needs of customers, the airline will extend its reach to important Northeast Asian hubs such as Seoul and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), providing easy access to key international destinations, the release said.

.