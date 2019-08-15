Cathay Pacific services between Indian cities and HK operating on schedule

Cathay Pacific, the flag carrier of Hong Kong, has said all its flights from Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata to Hong Kong and back are operating as per schedule for today and tomorrow. However, passengers are requested to check the flight status online before proceeding to the airport, the airline said in a statement.

The advisory comes due to the ongoing protests against the extradition bill proposed by the government of Hong Kong.

To provide customers with as much flexibility as possible, the airline said it was also waiving certain ticket charges for passengers scheduled to travel on these two days. Passengers are advised to check the airline's Travel Advisory and Special Ticketing Guidelines section online for further information. Passengers whose flights were disrupted on August 12 and 13 have been rebooked onto new flights – e-mail notifications have been sent to them with new flight rearrangements.

"Passengers can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on their travel plans. We are extremely grateful for the dedicated efforts put in by our employees, in particular the team at the airport, to support our customers. We will continue to do whatever we can to assist passengers and ensure they reach their intended destinations," the airline said in the statement.